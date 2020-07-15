With over 100 cases traced to cloth market, Ambala SDM orders closure on alternate days

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:35 IST

With over 100 of the total 658 Covid-19 cases in Ambala City being traced to the cloth market, sub-divisional magistrate Gauri Midha on Tuesday ordered the closure of the market on alternate days.

The market, which has nearly 1,000 shops spreading across the old cloth market, Maharaja Agrasen Chowk and Kalka Chowk, is said to be one of the biggest in Asia, having an annual turnover of around Rs 2,000 crore. It provides employment to over 11,000 people, many of who frequently travel to different states, including Delhi, for business.

The first case from this market was detected on June 29, when a merchant tested positive. Subsequently, over 100 cases were traced to this chain. On Tuesday alone, at least 16 of the 46 fresh cases in Ambala City were those having a link to the cloth market.

The administration started segregating patients connected to the cloth market on July 11 and found at least 76 cases from here.

“The chain started with a 60-year-old merchant. We can’t tell the exact number of patients from this chain but we are sure that the number is more than 100,” said deputy civil surgeon Sanjiv Singla.

Hinting at the merchants, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “We have come to know that several people are hiding their travel or contact history. By doing so, they are only putting their lives and that of their families at risk.”

On reports that many merchants refused to give their samples, Vishal Batra of the Ambala cloth market welfare association said, “Many were of the view that if they give samples that turn out to be positive, their shops will be sealed for 28 days. But the SDM clarified and told us that the particular shop will be closed for 2-3 days only for sanitisation purpose or till the test reports arrive. We’ve informed all the members and will now expect compliance to the guidelines of health department.”

BREAKING THE CHAIN

As per the order issued on Tuesday, Shukal Kund Road, General Merchant Market shall remain closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays while Pooja Wholesale Complex shall remain closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until further notice.

The shops can remain open from 9am to 7pm. Anyone found violating the orders will be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant of the Indian Penal Code.

The order also stated that use of central air-conditioning (AC) is prohibited in shops, malls, showrooms, and banquet halls etc until further orders. Split ACs can be used but within a range of 24-30°C and there should be an adequate facility for cross-ventilation of air, an order by the SDM read.