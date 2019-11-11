e-paper
With tent cities full in Sultanpur Lodhi, locals welcome pilgrims in their houses

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sultanpur Lodhi
With the three tent cities in Sultanpur Lodhi filled to the brim, locals have opened their houses for the pilgrims visiting the city to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Monday saw around 5lakh devotees thronging to the city.

“There is no space in tent cities for the past three days. We are struggling to allot bed to pilgrims. We are trying to accommodate elders and children at Gathri Ghar and nearby langars,” said Pankaj Sharma, project manager of the tent cities.

“There is record heavy rush today. Around 3 lakh people have visited the city till afternoon and figures are likely to go up by the night,” deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda said.

Gurdwara Ber Sahib manager Satnam Singh, however, claimed 5 to 6 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine on Monday.

There are many houses which have vacated two or three rooms to accommodate visitors following the Guru Nanak’s teaching of ‘tera-tera’ and ‘equality, said local Congress MLA Navtej Cheema .

Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
