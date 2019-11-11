With tent cities full in Sultanpur Lodhi, locals welcome pilgrims in their houses

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:00 IST

With the three tent cities in Sultanpur Lodhi filled to the brim, locals have opened their houses for the pilgrims visiting the city to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Monday saw around 5lakh devotees thronging to the city.

“There is no space in tent cities for the past three days. We are struggling to allot bed to pilgrims. We are trying to accommodate elders and children at Gathri Ghar and nearby langars,” said Pankaj Sharma, project manager of the tent cities.

“There is record heavy rush today. Around 3 lakh people have visited the city till afternoon and figures are likely to go up by the night,” deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda said.

Gurdwara Ber Sahib manager Satnam Singh, however, claimed 5 to 6 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine on Monday.

There are many houses which have vacated two or three rooms to accommodate visitors following the Guru Nanak’s teaching of ‘tera-tera’ and ‘equality, said local Congress MLA Navtej Cheema .