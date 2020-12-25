e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Withdraw farm bills, wake up from slumber’: Jharkhand CM slams Centre over farmers’ stir

‘Withdraw farm bills, wake up from slumber’: Jharkhand CM slams Centre over farmers’ stir

“The way farmers’ strike is continuing, it seems PM Modi would wake up after the death of the farmers,” Soren said.

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:15 IST
Debashish Sarkar
Debashish Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (PTI)
         

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren blasted Modi-government in the Centre over ongoing farmers strike saying that PM Narendra Modi would wake up from slumber after death of farmers.

Soren was speaking to media after paying respect to martyr Nirmal Mahato, a stalwart of Jharkhand separate state movement, on his 70th birth anniversary in Jamshedpur on Friday.

“The way farmers’ strike is continuing, it seems PM Modi would wake up after the death of the farmers as his government appears to be hell-bent on taking the lives of the protesting farmers. The Union government should solve the problems of the farmers and withdraw the anti-people laws immediately. India has a distinguished image at international forums but the PM is diminishing it by his government’s adamant attitude,” said Soren after garlanding the life-size statue of Mahato at his memorial in Uliyan under Kadma police station (PS) this afternoon.

The CM also said his government had completed a year in office and would present its account of performance and achievements on December 29 along with the roadmap for the next four years.

Also read: From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata

“Our government will not allow any illegal activity and ensure rule of law at any cost. There have been cases of illegal mining and we have taken action by stalking them. Most of the iron ore mines are now closed and penalty have also been levied on them for illegal mining. The past one year in office has been challenging. The old system has still been in effect in many spheres and we are trying to change the system. The previous state government had completely derailed the state. Once we accomplish the job of getting the system on track, the state will progress with double speed,” asserted Soren.

He said it was an occasion of double joy as it was Christmas and also Mahato’s birth anniversary.

“Nirmal Mahato was one of the pioneering and leading leaders of Jharkhand separate state movement. The crowd of people here shows the people’s love for him and JMM. It is such occasions when JMM’s bonding with the people gets further strengthened,” Soren said before leaving for Ranchi via Bokaro.

Late Nirmal Mahato’s sister-in-law Ichagarh MLA Sabita Mahato, former state minister Sudhir Manato’s widow, her daughters, state ministers Champai Soren, Banna Gupta, MLAs Ramdas Soren, Mangal Kalindi, Samir Mohanty, Sanjiv Sardar and other JMM leaders were present on the occasion

tags
top news
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In