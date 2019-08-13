Woman assaulted by brother, DCW asks cops to take action

cities

Aug 13, 2019

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Tuesday urged police to take action in the case of a 20-year-old woman whose eyes were “punctured” when she was allegedly assaulted by her brother in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka for buying a dress worth R 100.

But he police said the woman had been discharged from hospital and did not want to register a case.

The DCW came across the girl while it was conducting a door-to-door visit in the area as part of its ‘mahila panchayat’ program.

“We found the woman lying in a pool of blood with her eyes punctured and face swollen inside her jhuggi. She was kept confined by her brother. Upon counselling, the woman told us her brother used to beat the younger siblings as well. Marks of him having tried to bite her younger sister, aged, 8, were clearly visible on the girl’s hands,” the commission said in a statement.

The woman was admitted at the Safdarjung hospital.

The Dwarka district police said a PCR call about the incident was received on August 5 and the woman was taken to Dwarka’s Venkateshwar Hospital and was later shifted to Safdarjung.

“According to the doctor treating the woman, her eyes are fine and she was discharged from the hospital on August 12. The woman said she doesn’t want a legal case against her brother,” the statement read.

The woman’s minor siblings were housed at a children’s home as the parents had gone to their native village, police said.

Aug 13, 2019