e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman cheats migrants by promising to send them to their hometowns, arrested

Woman cheats migrants by promising to send them to their hometowns, arrested

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 18:05 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Boisar MIDC police arrested Nisha Adaige, 31, for cheating 15 migrants by falsely promising to send them back to their hometowns in exchange for ₹3,000 per person. After Adaige did not arrange for the journey, the victims approached Boisar MIDC police. Adaige was arrested and has been remanded in police custody till 21 May by the Palghar court.

“So far we have recovered only ₹10,000 from her, we are yet to recover ₹35,000. She has cheated many other migrants from New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal and other states using the same modus operandi,” said a police officer. The police are further investigating the matter.

The victim migrant workers were unaware of the government’s efforts to send them back home in Shramik special trains. Taking advantage of their ignorance, agents are cheating them, said the officer.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In