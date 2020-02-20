e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman crossing track at Kalwa run over by train

Woman crossing track at Kalwa run over by train

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman was run over by a train at Kalwa railway crossing while she was crossing the track on Wednesday. Her body was lying unattended for almost an hour till the GRP was alerted.

“We are yet to identify the deceased. She was around 58 to 60 years and she died on the spot. We are in the process of filling a report. She was probably crossing the track when she was hit by a train,” said a GRP official, Thane. “No help was provided by railways to the woman,” said Sidhesh Desai, member or Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities