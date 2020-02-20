Woman crossing track at Kalwa run over by train

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:54 IST

A woman was run over by a train at Kalwa railway crossing while she was crossing the track on Wednesday. Her body was lying unattended for almost an hour till the GRP was alerted.

“We are yet to identify the deceased. She was around 58 to 60 years and she died on the spot. We are in the process of filling a report. She was probably crossing the track when she was hit by a train,” said a GRP official, Thane. “No help was provided by railways to the woman,” said Sidhesh Desai, member or Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.