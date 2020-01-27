Woman dies after being found unconscious with man in hotel

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:27 IST

AGRA A woman died after she allegedly attempted suicide along with a man in a hotel room in Vrindavan. Both were found unconscious in the room on January 26 and the deceased was identified as Mamta Mishra, 40, a resident of Bihar, said police.

The man, Shaizi Khan, 38, was referred to a hospital in Agra and undergoing treatment. He was out of danger but was yet to be interrogated, stated cops.

“Around 8:30 pm (January 26), we received a call that one unconscious man and woman have been found in a hotel room. The woman was found on the floor of the room and the man in the washroom. Both were taken to the hospital and the woman was declared dead by the doctors,” said Ashok Kumar Meena, superintendent of police.

“No injuries were found on the bodies and there was no forced entry into the room. So we are assuming that this is a case of suicide,” he added.

“The man and the woman were believed to be neighbours in Delhi and had booked a room in Vrindavan. Both were married elsewhere and living with their respective families” informed Phool Chand, inspector at Vrindavan police station.

“They two had arrived from Delhi on January 26 and had booked a room in Vrindavan. At 8.30 pm, a telephone call was received by Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that two persons were lying unconscious in the hotel room,” he informed.

The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“It appears to be a case of suicide, though the reason is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, it appears that they consumed some poisonous substance,” stated the inspector. (Inputs from agency)