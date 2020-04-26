e-paper
Woman dies after fire breaks out at Shimla’s Chirgaon

Seven houses and two temples were also gutted in the fire.

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The fire broke out in the woman’s house and in no time spread in nearby houses.
The fire broke out in the woman’s house and in no time spread in nearby houses.(HT Photo)
         

An 80-year-old woman died and seven houses and two temples were gutted in fire in Dugyani village of Chirgaon in Shimla district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sodha Mani. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out in the woman’s house and in no time spread in nearby houses.

The villagers immediately informed the police and fire department who reached the spot and put out the fire within a few hours.

Chirgaon station house officer Ashvani Kumar said that the cause of the fire and total loss are being ascertained.

