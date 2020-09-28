e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana

Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana

The accused had lost his father in January this year

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 70-year-old woman died of ‘shock’ after a team of excise department and anti-smuggling wing arrested her son for liquor smuggling from his house in Gurpal Nagar on Sunday.

The accused, Aman Sharma, 30, had lost his father in January this year. His brother Rohit Sharma said the police and excise department team had on Sunday arrested Aman for smuggling liquor. “All our family members, including my mother Prem Lata Sharma, requested them to let him go, but to no avail,” he added.

Rohit said minutes after Aman’s arrest, his mother complained of chest pain and died, possibly due to cardiac arrest. Aman was released on bail after sometime and took part in his mother’s cremation on Monday. Rohit said their mother suffered from no such ailment.

“Aman owned a shop of window panes. Due to the lockdown, he had suffered losses and shut down his business,” he added.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of anti-smuggling wing, said a police and excise department’s team had arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. The accused used to sell illicit liquor from his house, he added.

A case under sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

The sub-inspector said he had no information about the death of Aman’s mother.

