Woman gets ‘harassing’ phone calls, lodges FIR

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:20 IST

LUCKNOW A Lucknow-based woman lodged an FIR against unknown callers after allegedly receiving phone calls and obscene messages from 41 international numbers, said police.

The victim, a resident of Krishna Nagar, in her complaint said she was getting calls, messages with sexually explicit content for the past one week.

“I am receiving calls and obscene messages. The caller is harassing me despite several warnings. His calls have caused mental trauma,” the woman told police.

“A case has been registered under section 354(d) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication),” said RK Yadav, inspector, Krishna Nagar police station.

The Cyber Crime wing of the police will assist in this case, added an official.