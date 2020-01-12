e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cities / Woman held for cheating job seekers

Woman held for cheating job seekers

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old woman was arrested by Titwala police on Saturday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering government jobs in Kalyan, Thane and Titwala.

The police are investigating how many people Rupali Deshmane has cheated with the amount she has taken from them.

She used to call people, claiming to be a government representative, or used to talk to train commuters or connect with people on social networking sites.

She would find people who wanted jobs and asked them to transfer money to get interview appointment in municipal corporations or government offices. Titwala police have received 10 complaints about her. A police officer said, “Some of them who were cheated were looking for jobs in various online job portals.”

“Suddenly, they got a call from this woman who offered them government jobs and asked them to pay ₹50,000 for a lucrative job. She has cheated people of around ₹6 lakh so far. We have arrested her under sections of IPC and produced her in court. She has been remanded in police custody for four days,” he added.

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities