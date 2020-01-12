Woman held for cheating job seekers

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:51 IST

A 38-year-old woman was arrested by Titwala police on Saturday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering government jobs in Kalyan, Thane and Titwala.

The police are investigating how many people Rupali Deshmane has cheated with the amount she has taken from them.

She used to call people, claiming to be a government representative, or used to talk to train commuters or connect with people on social networking sites.

She would find people who wanted jobs and asked them to transfer money to get interview appointment in municipal corporations or government offices. Titwala police have received 10 complaints about her. A police officer said, “Some of them who were cheated were looking for jobs in various online job portals.”

“Suddenly, they got a call from this woman who offered them government jobs and asked them to pay ₹50,000 for a lucrative job. She has cheated people of around ₹6 lakh so far. We have arrested her under sections of IPC and produced her in court. She has been remanded in police custody for four days,” he added.