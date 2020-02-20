e-paper
Woman killed in group clash

Feb 20, 2020
Utkarsha Tyagi
MEERUT A woman was shot dead and a man sustained bullet injuries when two armed groups clashed in Thirot village of Rohta police station area on Thursday morning, said police. An FIR was registered and probe into the matter has begun.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, circle officer Sardhana, said, “Early morning on Thursday, two groups came face to face and attacked each other. They were also carrying guns. He said, “A 25-year-old woman Gulshama, resident of Thirot village, died due to bullet injury. Wahab, a resident of Khiwai village, also suffered bullet injury and is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.”

Singh said that the reason behind the clash was not clear and probe had started. “An FIR was registered and things would become clear after investigation”, he said.

Meanwhile, villagers said that Wahab of Khiwai and Inshallah of Thirot village were involved in a dispute over 2 acres of land in Thirot village. At around 5 am on Thursday, both of them along with their relatives gathered in Thirot village regarding sugarcane crop on the disputed land. Both the parties claimed that the crop belonged to them which led to the clash.

Both the parties attacked each other and opened fire. Gulshama was shot dead while Wahab suffered injuries. Gulshama’s brother-in-law, Jabbar has registered an FIR at Rohta police station.

coronavirus

