Woman kills self, cops register case against husband, in-laws

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:54 IST

After a 27-year-old woman killed herself in Bhiwandi on May 18, the police registered a case against her husband and one of her family members for harassment on accounts of dowry on Saturday. This is the second such case of a woman killing herself owing to harassment by family in Thane commissionarate in the past one month.

According Bhiwandi City police, the deceased killed herself inside her room on May 18 when she was alone. She had allegedly mentioned about the torture she was facing to her sister and parents.

Police officers said, “We had initially registered an accidental death report because she had only mentioned names of people she held responsible for her death in her suicide note. Later, upon investigation, we found from her family members that her husband and in-laws behaved badly with her as she could not get pregnant even three years after her marriage. The in-laws allegedly also demanded more dowry because of the same reason.”

After collecting evidences and statements of more than 15 people including her family members and neighbours, Bhiwandi City police registered a case against three people — her 29-year-old husband, and her parent-in-laws who are 58 and 52 years of age — under sections 304B (dowry death) and 498 (detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar case, a 36-year-old woman took her own life on April 27 in Chitalsar area of Thane. After investigation by Manpada Chitalsar police, it has been found that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry. Police have registered a case against her in-laws and husband.