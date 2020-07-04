e-paper
Woman, ‘lover’ booked for killing husband

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
A 34-year-old woman and her ‘lover’ have been booked for allegedly killing her husband at Jethuwal village falling under Kambo police station, on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in May, but a case was registered on Friday after investigation.

“Deceased was Hira Singh, while the accused are his wife Amandeep Kaur and her alleged lover Charanjit Singh of the same village,” police said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Sukhwant Singh. He had lodged a complaint on June 8, a fortnight after his son’s death. He said, “My son got married to Amandeep 12 years ago and the couple has two children. My son was found dead in his room on May 23.”

“After 15 days of my son’s death, I came to know that my son was murdered by his wife and Charanjit. Amandeep had developed illicit relations with Charanjit and the duo planned my son’s death. They gave him some poisonous substance. I wanted a postmortem to be conducted on my son, but the duo did not allow it and he was cremated in a haste.”

Kambo SHO Yadwinder Singh said, “During the investigation, we came to know that Amandeep and Charanjit had killed the accused. They are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

The duo are booked under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

