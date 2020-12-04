e-paper
Woman murdered, dumped in a sack at a construction site in Delhi

Woman murdered, dumped in a sack at a construction site in Delhi

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning and strangulating a woman to death and then throwing her body at a construction site in Wazirabad in a sack late on Thursday night.

The man was arrested minutes before he was preparing to flee Delhi.

Police have identified the arrested man as Ashish Jha, 27, who is married and has a daughter. Jha works at a private parking and has rented out a portion of his house in Wazirabad.

The woman who died was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Burari who was known to Jha and was unmarried, police said.

Jha’s had taken the woman to his house on Thursday night when his wife was in her parent’s place. A senior police officer said Jha and the woman consumed alcohol but late in the night, an argument started between them.

“As both were inebriated, the argument turned violent and Jha smashed the woman’s head on a wall multiple times. As she fell unconscious, he strangulated her to ensure she’s dead. The man waited for more than an hour, planning to dispose of the body. He stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it at the adjoining plot where construction is going on,” the officer said.

On Friday morning, police got a call after locals and construction workers spotted the body. The woman was identified and a case of murder was registered. Her body was sent for a post mortem examination.

“We zero in on the suspect, Ashish Jha, who lives close by. Initial probe revealed he is absconding. We managed to track his location at Aruna Asaf Ali Road and arrested him. During interrogation, the man admitted to having killed the woman,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said Ashish Jha was booked for murder. .

