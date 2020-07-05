Woman, paramour held for murdering sister-in-law in Ludhiana’s Akalgarh village

cities

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:10 IST

The 23-year-old woman found bludgeoned to death in Akalgarh village on Thursday was murdered by the wife of his stepbrother and her paramour.

Police have arrested the accused Charanjit Kaur, 32, of Link Road, Mullanpur, and her paramour, Harjit Singh, 31, of Jassowal, for the murder of Balvir Kaur, alias Chinu.

Harjit works at a petrol pump, while Charanjit’s husband Jatinder Singh works as food delivery boy. According to police, all three live together.

Police have recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7.71 lakh, along with two watches, that the accused stole from Balvir’s house.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said Captain Mewa Singh (retd) had lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murdering his daughter on July 2.

Mewa had told the police that he, along with his wife, Balwinder Kaur, had gone to visit some relatives on July 2.

When they returned, they were shocked to find their daughter, Balvir, dead, and jewellery stolen from the house.

During investigation, police found a woman and a man roaming around the victim’s house and identified them as Charanjit Kaur and Harjit Singh.

The duo was apprehended and during questioning, they confessed to the crime, the SSP said.

Woman was jealous of victim

The SSP said it was the second marriage for both Mewa and Balwinder. Balvir is Balwinder’s daughter from her first marriage, while Mewa has two daughters and a son, Jatinder, from his first marriage. His first wife Paramjit Kaur had died, and his three children are married and live separately.

Charanjit was jealous of Balvir as she suspected that Mewa will transfer is property to her instead of his son and her husband, Jatinder.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Gurbans Singh Bains said on July 2, Charanjit and her paramour visited Mewa’s house with the intention of robbing them, but ran into Balvir, who was alone at home.

While Harjit stood guard outside, Charanjit first strangled Balvir with a dupatta and then bludgeoned her to death with a wooden log.

Both accused have been booked for murder and robbery at the Sudhar police station. The DSP said they had not found Jatinder’s involvement in the crime so far.