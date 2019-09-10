Woman’s body found in drain

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi

The body of a woman in her late twenties was found in a drain in southwest Delhi’s Dabri on Tuesday morning. Police said they are trying to identify the woman.

The death came to light when some passersby spotted the woman’s partially decomposed body lying in a drain. They alerted locals and police was alerted. A police team from Dabri police station then pulled out the body from the drain and it was moved to a hospital for identification and post mortem.

Investigators said it looked like the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped in the drain three days ago.

Police did not find any document with the woman with the help of which her identity could be established.

Senior police officers said they had alerted nearby police stations to check if a missing report of any woman was lodged recently. Door-to-door checks were being done to identify the woman or trace her family. Police are looking into a possibility of sexual assault, but said it will only be ascertained after autopsy.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:05 IST