Woman’s body found near train track in Mathura

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 18:40 IST

The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her early forties, was found in an open field near a train track in Mathura district on Sunday morning, said police. SSP Mathura Shalabh Mathur said the body was recovered in an area under the limits of the Highway police station.

The SSP reached the spot with a forensic team and a dog squad, and ordered the body’s post-mortem examination.

“The body was first spotted by some children playing cricket nearby. They were looking for their ball when they came across foul smell. The matter was then communicated to the Highway police station” said Mathur.

“Prima facie, the body appears to be a day old. The victim is a woman estimated to be aged around 40 years. The post-mortem examination will reveal the exact reason and time of incident,” he said.

Police said the body was lying about 50m away from the railway line connecting Mathura to Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.