Home / Cities / Woman’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur

Woman’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur

The victim was driving back home on a scooter after night duty when the snatchers struck metres away from her residence.

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two masked men on a motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain metres away from her residence at Surender Enclave in Zirakpur on Thursday morning.

The complainant, Shashi Bala, resident of Surender Enclave, told the police that she was driving back home on a scooter after night duty when two motorcycle-borne men snatched her gold chain and fled around 7.30am. Though she raised the alarm, the accused managed to flee.

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

