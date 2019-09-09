Woman’s mobile phone snatched in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:16 IST

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a 21-year-old woman’s mobile phone near the Sector 36/37 light point on Sunday morning.

The victim, Shilpa, resident of Sector 36, told the police that she was crossing the road when two men on a bike, wearing helmets, snatched her mobile phone. A case under Sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Police are working to identify the snatchers.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 20:14 IST