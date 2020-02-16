Woman’s phone snatched in Sector 45

cities

Gurugram: An unidentified man allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone near a guest house in Sector 45 on Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the woman, who works at a private company in Sector 44, was walking to her rented accommodation in Sector 33.

The police said as the woman reached near the traffic signal in Sector 45, the suspect came running and snatched her mobile phone and ran away. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman was taken aback by the incident and could not follow the suspect.

“We are checking CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspect,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 379 A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Saturday, said the police.

On February 7 night, two unidentified men had allegedly shot at four men, assaulted them and snatched their mobile phones near a hotel in Sector 29. The victims were walking to their respective residences in South City B block, after completing their shift, when two motorcyclists had waylaid them and fired in the air to intimidate them.

The same day, two motorcycle-borne men had allegedly snatched a laptop from a man as he was about to de-board an autorickshaw near South City 2 F block market around 9.40pm. No arrests have been made so far in these cases, the police said.