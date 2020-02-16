e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman’s phone snatched in Sector 45

Woman’s phone snatched in Sector 45

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: An unidentified man allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone near a guest house in Sector 45 on Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the woman, who works at a private company in Sector 44, was walking to her rented accommodation in Sector 33.

The police said as the woman reached near the traffic signal in Sector 45, the suspect came running and snatched her mobile phone and ran away. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman was taken aback by the incident and could not follow the suspect.

“We are checking CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspect,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 379 A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Saturday, said the police.

On February 7 night, two unidentified men had allegedly shot at four men, assaulted them and snatched their mobile phones near a hotel in Sector 29. The victims were walking to their respective residences in South City B block, after completing their shift, when two motorcyclists had waylaid them and fired in the air to intimidate them.

The same day, two motorcycle-borne men had allegedly snatched a laptop from a man as he was about to de-board an autorickshaw near South City 2 F block market around 9.40pm. No arrests have been made so far in these cases, the police said.

top news
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities