Woman sets herself on fire in G Noida after dispute with neighbour

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:49 IST
A 40-year-old woman set herself on fire on Thursday allegedly over a personal enmity with neighbours in Nangla Hukm Singh village in Rabupura area.

The woman, Samudri Devi, wife of Kishan Singh, was admitted to Jewar Kailash Hospital from where she was referred to a government hospital in Delhi.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, Greater Noida, said Kishan Singh had a dispute with his neighbour Karamveer.

Karamveer was building a house in the village and Kishan Singh and his family were against him having a road facing door.

“On Thursday evening, the two families had an argument over the issue. Kishan Singh’s wife doused herself with kerosene oil and set herself on fire. A police team soon reached the spot and rushed the victim to a private hospital,” Singh said.

Police said they have not received any complaint in this regard. Local residents said the woman took the step to frame the opposite party, but the latter shot a video in their mobile phone and distanced themselves from the incident.

The victim has suffered 20% burn injuries, police said.

