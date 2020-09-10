Woman, son burn to death as miscreants torch abandoned anganwadi in Odisha

cities

An elderly woman and her son staying in an abandoned anganwadi centre were burnt to death by some suspected criminals when they allegedly torched the building after bolting the deceased from outside.

The incident occurred in Odisha’s Keonjhar district late at night on Wednesday.

Janjali Jena (70), a differently-abled woman, and her son Banamali Jena (45) lived in an abandoned anganwadi centre in Kaligaon village under the jurisdiction of Nandipada police station in Keonjhar district.

The deceased mother and the son were purportedly eye-witness to a burglary committed next door by the suspects, said Madan Mohan Naik, a sub-inspector (S-I) of Nandipada police station.

“The deceased had gone off to sleep after dinner on Wednesday night. They woke up following some unusual sound at the dead of night. They saw a burglary being committed in a shop next their building. The suspects were apprehensive that the mother and the son could be the eye-witness to their crime and eliminated them for fear of getting caught. They are likely to have bolted the abandoned anganwadi centre from outside and set it on ablaze,” said S-I Naik.