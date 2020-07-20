e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Elderly couple burnt to death in another witch-hunt in Odisha

Elderly couple burnt to death in another witch-hunt in Odisha

Villagers suspected the couple of practising witchcraft after about half a dozen people of Nimapali died due to different causes over the last two weeks.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:18 IST
Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The police in Odisha’s Jaipur district said they are looking into allegations that the couple was killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft.
The police in Odisha’s Jaipur district said they are looking into allegations that the couple was killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

An elderly couple was burnt to death in their sleep on suspicion of practising witchcraft while a witch doctor allegedly branded a woman’s face with hot iron and forced her to eat pig’s excreta to cure her of an ailment in Odisha on Sunday, police said.

In Nimapali village of Jajpur district, miscreants set fire to the house of an elderly couple - Shaila and Basanti - Balumuch late Sunday night when they were sleeping in their home. Villagers suspected the couple of practising witchcraft after about half a dozen people of Nimapali died due to different causes over the last two weeks. The couple was killed in the blaze.

Tipu Buliuli, brother-in-law of Basanti said they were not on good terms with other villagers over some reasons. “The villagers used to falsely accuse them of practicing witchcraft,” said Buliuli.

Jajpur’s Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena said the circumstances under which the couple died are being ascertained. “We have seized the burnt bodies of the couple and sent them to the hospital for postmortem. We are looking into the allegation of the couple being killed over suspicion of sorcery,” he said.

This is second such witchcraft-related murder in Jajpur district this month. A few days ago, a woman was also murdered on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

In another incident on Sunday, a woman was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri with burn injuries on her face after a witchdoctor branded her face with hot iron to cast off an evil spirit.

Lipika Orao, a resident of MV-6 village under Malkangiri block in the district had been sick for about a week following which locals suspected that she was possessed by an evil spirit. They called for a witch doctor who thrashed the woman, branded her face with hot iron and fed her pig excreta as part of the treatment. The women’s condition turned serious after which they called an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker.

ASHA worker Laxmi Munda who admitted the victim to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital said Orao’s condition was critical.

“She was already sick before the witch doctor applied his bizarre treatment. The feeding of excreta and beating has turned her health condition critical,” said Munda.

The witch doctor is said to be a relative of the woman.

“The witch doctor has been arrested,” Malkangiri’s Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said.

tags
top news
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In