Home / Cities / Woman, two kids die in Rohtak cylinder blast

Woman, two kids die in Rohtak cylinder blast

The woman and her children died on the spot, while her husband received minor injuries as he was standing on the door of the room when the explosion took place, said Rohtak DSP Sajjan Singh

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old woman and her two children — a girl and a boy — were charred to death when an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder exploded at their house in Rohtak’s Rithal village, police said on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Reena, 35, her daughter Kajal, 15, and son Karthik, 5.

The incident took place around 4.15 in the evening when Kajal was making tea and her mother and brother were sitting on a bed in their one-room tenement.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sajjan Singh, who rushed to the spot soon after getting information, said that they were suspecting that LPG leaked from the connecting pipe of the cylinder and diffused in the room before a fire triggered the blast.

“The woman and her children died on the spot, while her husband received minor injuries as he was standing on the door of the room when the explosion took place,” he added.

“Forensic teams were rushed to the spot and they have not ruled out any suspicious motive behind the tragic incident,” the DSP said.

He said they have sent the victims’ bodies for postmortem examination to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, which will be conducted on Friday.

Soon after the blast, panic gripped the village and people started rushing to the spot to have a glimpse of the incident.

However, police cordoned off the area and dispersed the gathering.

