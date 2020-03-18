e-paper
Woman who fled isolation discharged after she tests negative for Covid-19

Woman who fled isolation discharged after she tests negative for Covid-19

Mar 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The hospital authorities of Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital had to seek police help after a 27-year-old woman allegedly fled the coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation ward Tuesday evening.

The police said they immediately launched a search and traced the woman to her house and persuaded her to return to the hospital. According to Kavi Nagar police, the woman went missing for about three hours, and she was discharged after she tested negative for the virus.

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward on March 16, after she had complained of fever and had a travel history to the United States. but found her at home.

“On being informed by the hospital, we launched a search and found her at her house. She told us that she had not tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and, hence, did not want to stay with other patients. We requested her to return to the hospital, and she agreed,” said Mohammad Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.

The woman told police that after she was sent to the isolation ward, five more suspected cases were admitted Tuesday.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said the woman had complained that there was only a single toilet for all patients to use.

“She was disturbed about this and we had tried to pacify her. The facility is completely safe and sanitised thoroughly. On Wednesday, her test reports arrived and she was found to be negative for Covid-19. So we allowed her to go home,” Dr Gupta said.

“The five in isolation include two couples and a man. Their test reports are awaited. Although we have a single toilet inside the ward, it is regularly cleaned and sanitised. We have regular cleaning staff deployed there. We are providing them the best food, new slippers and everything they need on a daily basis,” Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintenden, Sanjay Nagar hospital, said.

