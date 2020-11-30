e-paper
Women artistes rally for farmers through street plays, songs

Women artistes rally for farmers through street plays, songs

Prominent Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema are performing songs and extending their support to farmers’ agitation.

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:36 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Jagjit Kaur Nikki sings a song at the Kundli border in New Delhi on Sunday.
Jagjit Kaur Nikki sings a song at the Kundli border in New Delhi on Sunday.(HT photo)
         

Thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture laws have found support from a few Punjabi women artists. The artists are giving progressive messages to farmers through songs and street plays at Kundli and Bahadurgarh borders of Delhi during Dilli Chalo call of 31 farmer unions.

Prominent Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema are performing songs and extending their support to farmers’ agitation.

Jagjit Kaur popularly known as Nikki, 32, hailing from Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur, has been performing songs of revolutionary Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udasi, Avtar Pash and Raj Kakra. She spends the entire day participating in the march and sleeps in a tractor-trolley in night.

“‘My songs present our history which gives us motivation,” said Jagjit.

Jaspreet Kaur Jassi, 28, a research scholar from Punjabi University, Patiala, has been associated with agitation for two months. She reached the Kundli and performed her songs whenever she got time. “We have a history of resistance in Punjab. I sing the songs of our progressive poets and lyricists,” she added.

Reshma Chauhan, 33, along with her husband Ranjit Chauhan performed four street plays in a day. The four-member team of Azad Rangmanch Barnalais staging street plays to support the protesting farmers.

