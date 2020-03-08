e-paper
Women lead anti-CAA protest at Mansa

Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Geeta Kumari addressed the gathering protesting under the banner of Sanvidhan Bachao Manch, Punjab

Mar 08, 2020
Women in large numbers took part in the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Mansa on Sunday.

Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Geeta Kumari addressed the gathering protesting under the banner of Sanvidhan Bachao Manch, Punjab.

Geeta said that women have been leading the protests against CAA, countrywide National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

She said these protests are also part of women’s struggle for equality. Geeta said that women had initiated the revolution in erstwhile Union of Soveit Socialist Republics. She said that the BJP-led NDA government was coming up with such anti-people exercises to divert people’s attention from its failures at economic front.

These protests are also against mindset that treats women as a commodity and advocates against giving them equal rights.

