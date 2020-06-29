Women’s panel got 20,000 lockdown-related calls

cities

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:54 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said that it received 34,454 distress calls between March 22 and June 28 on its 181 helpline, almost double the number of calls it received during the same time last year. The difference was that this time, around 20,000 calls were related to lockdown queries, including distribution of food and ration and interstate movement.

The commission said the number of crimes being reported against women on the helpline reduced for a while but picked up again after the lockdown was lifted.

“Majority of the callers asked about lockdown rules, distribution of food and interstate movement. The commission received more than 20,000 such calls and provided assistance to the complainants,” said a statement issued by the commission on Monday.

It added that fewer crimes against women were reported this year compared to the corresponding period last year. “For instance, domestic violence complaints for the period March to June in 2019 were 8188. Last year, during the same duration, 6909 cases were reported,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The reporting of cases had decreased during the initial days of the lockdown. It has also been observed that the reporting of crimes also decreased during the lockdown when compared to the similar period last year. The commission has taken several measures to create awareness for better reporting of crimes against women. Such calls have started increasing now with the gradual reopening of the city.”