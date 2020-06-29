e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Women’s panel got 20,000 lockdown-related calls

Women’s panel got 20,000 lockdown-related calls

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said that it received 34,454 distress calls between March 22 and June 28 on its 181 helpline, almost double the number of calls it received during the same time last year. The difference was that this time, around 20,000 calls were related to lockdown queries, including distribution of food and ration and interstate movement.

The commission said the number of crimes being reported against women on the helpline reduced for a while but picked up again after the lockdown was lifted.

“Majority of the callers asked about lockdown rules, distribution of food and interstate movement. The commission received more than 20,000 such calls and provided assistance to the complainants,” said a statement issued by the commission on Monday.

It added that fewer crimes against women were reported this year compared to the corresponding period last year. “For instance, domestic violence complaints for the period March to June in 2019 were 8188. Last year, during the same duration, 6909 cases were reported,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The reporting of cases had decreased during the initial days of the lockdown. It has also been observed that the reporting of crimes also decreased during the lockdown when compared to the similar period last year. The commission has taken several measures to create awareness for better reporting of crimes against women. Such calls have started increasing now with the gradual reopening of the city.”

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In