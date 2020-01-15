e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Work for 2 hrs every month to clean office: HSVP administrator

Work for 2 hrs every month to clean office: HSVP administrator

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The administrator on Wednesday ordered all employees to work with the housekeeping staff for two hours every month to clean their respective offices, after inspecting estate offices 1, 2 and subdivision offices.

Jitender Yadav, who took charge as the HSVP administrator of Gurugram on December 31, 2019, said, “We want the visitors to have a good experience at HSVP offices. The employees should work in a clean and green environment, and for that, necessary feedback was taken. I have asked the departmental heads to make the needed repairs and fix the office infrastructure.”

Yadav also visited the division one and six of the authority offices. “It has been decided that all the officials of the authority will work with housekeeping staff for two hours every month to clean the offices. We have to understand that only we can improve our surroundings,” he told employees.

At the estate office-1, Yadav asked the heads of the departments to ensure that employees reach on time and interact properly with visitors. There is also a need to focus on delivering the citizen services in a timebound manner, as there are a large number of applicants seeking occupancy papers, completion certificates and transfer certificates of their properties. “In the next three months, the objective would be to improve the experience of HSVP consumers and provide them with a better experience and outcome through our work,” he said.

