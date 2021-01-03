Work on fountain on fountain near AIIMS flyover nears end: NDMC officials

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:53 IST

New Delhi: The work on the fountain near the AIIMS flyover, close to the steel sprouts, is likely to be completed in March this year, even as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has floated a separate tender for landscaping and maintenance of the site, a senior official of the civic agency said. Once complete, this will be Delhi’s widest fountain in a public place.

“More than 75% of the work has been completed and we aim to finish the project by March. We are in now the last leg of the project, and plumbing and concreting-related work are underway,” said the official, who asked not to be identified.

The NDMC had planned the project in May 2018 and then proposed to dismantle the iconic steel sprouts to make space for a water fountain. The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) rejected the proposal, after which the NDMC re-worked the design and decided to retain the sprouts.

The project was supposed to be completed in two years, but was delayed due to the pandemic, the NDMC official said.

“It will be the city’s biggest cascading fountain, with a circumference of 90m,” he said.

The lawns, where the fountain is being built, are located on either side of Aurobindo Marg near AIIMS flyover.

Another NDMC official said the landscape around the fountain and eight sprouts will also be improved with the help of decorative lights and varieties of flowering plants. “It will be the responsibility of the agency that will be hired through the tender, which was issued on December 18. The agency will also be entrusted with the maintenance of the area around the fountain,” the official said.