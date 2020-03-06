Work on Nerul jetty in full swing to meet May deadline, say officials

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:45 IST

The dusty one-km lane off the Palm Beach Road touches the site at Nerul where work is in progress to build a jetty. The site offers a good view of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters.

The harbour line passes the service road parallel to the Nerul stretch of the creek. Once filled with only mangroves, now portions have been cleared to make way for the project.

An elevated road-cum-platform juts out into the creek. The road starts from the open space between NRI Colony and DPS School.

With City and industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) announcing to start water transport between Nerul and Bhaucha Dhakka by May, one would have expected more work on the ₹111-crore project to be completed.

An official present at the site was not too sure of completing the work by May. “The work is on in full swing. However, we doubt that it will be ready by May. The final work on the jetty is still not over. We will try our level best to complete the work within the deadline.”

Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mumbai Port Trust, and Cidco are jointly developing water transport along the east coast of Mumbai.

After the project is complete, one can take the water transport from Bhaucha Dhakka, or Princess Dock in Mazgaon to Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The journey will take 30 minutes — it takes 90 minutes by road.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer (PRO), Cidco said, “The work of Nerul jetty is in the final stage which would be completed soon. We are hopeful that water transport services will start on the stretch tentatively by May.”

The foundation stone for the ₹111 crore project was laid in 2016 and was supposed to be completed in 30 months.

After many delays, the officials have confirmed that the jetty will get ready and operational by May this year.

Cidco will also build a building housing a waiting room, food court and other amenities. One can also park their vehicle and take the water transport.

Residents in the city are looking forward to take the water transport and skip the crowded roads.

“We are fed up of traffic jams. I often get stuck in traffic jam while going to Mumbai for work. I hope water transport starts soon so that I can save on travel time. I am sure this will be a much hassle-free mode of transport and a major relief for daily commuters,” said Mrutunjaya Singh, 37, who regularly travels from Belapur to Sion.