Workers rescued from fire at Ludhiana factory

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:14 IST

Over a dozen workers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a jacket factory in Sundar Nagar on Wednesday.

As the flames erupted on the ground floor, the workers were stranded on the first floor of the building till the firefighters rescued them with the help of a ladder.

While no one was hurt, stock of the factory, Bilal Enterprises, kept on the ground and first floors was gutted in the incident. It took the firefighters nearly 90 minutes to douse the flames.

Short-circuit in the electricity supply line is suspected to have caused the fire.

Sub fire-officer Atish Rai said, “The workers were on the first floor of the building when the fire broke out on the ground floor, blocking their only way out. Firefighters rescued them and the flames were doused by 6.15pm using three fire tenders, after receiving information around 4.45pm.