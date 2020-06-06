e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Working out in open, gym owners in Ludhiana demand permission to resume business

Working out in open, gym owners in Ludhiana demand permission to resume business

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In their second demonstration in three days, gym owners and trainers staged a protest by exercising outside their respective gyms in Ludhiana on Saturday.

A police team confiscated the gym equipment from outside a gym near Issa Nagar Pull in the old city area.

Complaining of losses, gym owners demanded permission to resume their business as most other sectors, including markets, hotels and liquor vends had been allowed to reopen.

Gym Ekta Welfare Association director Ramesh Bangar said, “We are raising our voice against the discrimination by the government. Similar protests were held in various parts of the city. We ensured social distancing and took all precautionary measures. Yet, police seized equipment of a gym under political pressure. They returned it after some time.”

Bangar said since the gyms were closed over two ago, owners had been burdened with electricity bills, hefty rent and salaries of staff.

“But the government is not heeding our problems, even when working out helps boost a person’s immunity,” he added.

Later, MLA Sanjay Talwar assured the gym owners that he had taken up the matter with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the government will take a decision on the matter soon.

On June 4, different associations had staged protests by begging for alms at Jagraon bridge and exercising in the open near Jalandhar Bypass.

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In