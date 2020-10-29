e-paper
World Stroke Day: Lack of awareness major cause of rising stroke cases, say experts

Christian Medical College will be organising a virtual international symposium on stroke with World Health Organization.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Stroke awareness is poor and stroke care services are not well developed and fragmented, said neurology experts of Christian Medical College and Hospital. (CMC).

Low and middle-income countries account for over 65% of stroke cases worldwide. While some succumb, many patients are rendered bedridden for the rest of their life, claim experts.

Due to lack of stroke care delivery, infrastructure, resources and human resources many patients are suffering, says CMC experts.

This year, Christian Medical College, on the occasion of World Stroke Day, celebrated on October 29 every year, is organising a virtual international symposium on stroke with World Health Organization (WHO) on improving stroke care services in the South East Asia region.

The day is observed to highlight increasing rates of stroke, its seriousness, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment and ensure comprehensive support and care for survivors.

The participants will reflect on stroke care services and discuss the improvements that can be implemented in the region. The event will be attended by Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO-SEARO, Dr Thaksaphon Thamarangsi, director, department of healthy population, and non-communicable diseases, WHO-SEARO.

Dr Gampo Dorji, WHO-SEARO and Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana; vice-president, World Stroke Organization will coordinate the forum. The expert panelists on the forum are from India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The topics that would be addressed are stroke, evidence-based acute management of stroke, its prevention, surgical treatment of stroke, rehabilitation for stroke, and stroke unit care. Case stories for stroke improvement initiatives will be presented by Dr Tashi Tenzin from Bhutan, Dr Rasheed Ahmed from the Maldives, Dr Kyaw Kan Kaung from Myanmar and Dr Brigido de Deus from Timor Leste.

CMC lend helping hand to neighbouring countries

The department of neurology at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, headed by Dr Jeyaraj Durai Pandian, is currently collaborating with the WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Office to provide technical support to Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste in South East Asia, to aid them in establishing efficient stroke care services.

Stroke care services include immediate medical and surgical interventions, followed by extensive rehabilitative services. The project aims at improving stroke care services at the community level, in primary, secondary, and tertiary health care settings.

