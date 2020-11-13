Worry about real issues instead of blaming Congress: Kuldeep Rathore to Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:52 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore on Friday lashed out at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his recent statement in which he said that Himachal Pradesh will soon be coronavirus and Congress free and that he needs to first deal with rising inflation, corruption, drug business and unemployment in the state before thinking about dealing with the Congress party.

In a statement issued by him, Rathore said that Jai Ram Thakur should first work on the things for which he was chosen as CM by the people and need not worry about the Congress.

Rathore has accused the state government of breaking all records of corruption even during the pandemic.

“Jai Ram Thakur is only trying to hide his failures by unnecessarily blaming Congress just to divert people’s attention from the real issues,” he added.

Calling BJP a corruption-generating party, Rathore said that the CM does not need to be happy and excited with the Bihar election results as people of the country have now fully understood that how the saffron party has won.

Rathore has said that the Jai Ram-led government has no such achievement in the state during its three years tenure which he can celebrate.

“Today the economy of the state is going through a bad phase and the government has no plans to revive it. People are suffering due to rising unemployment and inflation in the state, but the state government is busy misleading the people for its own political advantage” said Rathore.