Yamuna flood waters halts construction of Barapullah Phase-3

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:43 IST

New Delhi

The flood situation in the Yamuna has taken a toll on the construction activities being carried out in the flood plains of the river.

The construction work of Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor has been stopped, while the work related to installation of lifts at Signature Bridge has slowed down.

Lifts are being installed at the Signature Bridge to take the visitors to a viewing gallery being set up atop the pylon of the bridge.

Phase-3 of the Barapullah elevated corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi with Mayur Vihar Phase -1 in east. According to PWD officials, at present the construction work of a bridge over the Yamuna is underway under Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project.

According to flood and irrigation department officials, the Yamuna’s water level has already breached the danger mark and is currently flowing at 206.17 metre.

A senior PWD official said that the construction work of the 3.5km-long elevated corridor has been temporarily stopped and the machines have been removed from the site due to the rising water level.

“The officials of flood and irrigation department have conveyed to us that the water levels will increase further in the days to come and suggested that we halt all construction activities. The construction work on the project has been stopped from today (Tuesday) and it will remain suspended until water recedes,” a senior PWD official said.

He added that the camps of the workers were also inundated due to floods in theYamuna and they have been shifted to safer places.

Another PWD official, who wished not to be named, said that the Yamuna’s water level has reached far flung areas of the site because of which the work had to completely stopped and the machines removed.

He added that the work affected by the flood waters include construction of a cable-stayed bridge, pier tables and launching of girders.

Once completed, the elevated corridor will cut the travel time between east and south Delhi to 20 minutes from the current 60 minutes.

Similarly, the work of installation of lifts at the Signature Bridge has slowed down due to rising water level. The Signature Bridge, which was built by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), was opened for the traffic in November 2018. The construction work of a viewing gallery on top of the bow-shaped steel pylon and installation of lifts is currently underway at the structure.

