e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar police lodge FIR against mining violations along Yamuna

Yamunanagar police lodge FIR against mining violations along Yamuna

In October, the villagers of Kanalsi area in Yamunanagar had claimed that mining contractors are constructing illegal bunds across the Yamuna, in blatant violation of environmental norms.

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:43 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
(HT File)
         

Police on Monday lodged an FIR against illegal mining and alleged “diversion of the natural flow of Yamuna” by a mining agency at Jathlana police station in Yamunanagar.

The case under Section 431 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 45 of the Canal and Drainage Act, Haryana, was registered on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Hooda, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Radaur at irrigation and water resources department.

In his complaint, Hooda said he visited the Jathlana site with junior engineers Sanjeev Kumar and Rahul on September 21. “We found that the mining agency PS Buildtech Jathlana (B-12) is trying to divert the natural flow of Yamuna against the NGT guidelines,” he said.

Hooda had lodged a similar complaint on October 23 at Jathlana police station against M/S Kawaljeet Singh Batra, B-13, MT Karehra Ghat for carrying out illegal mining and obstructing the natural flow of Yamuna at Karhera village.

Hooda said, “We had visited the Jathlana site in September. After a few days, the mining agency had cleared the area. However, we had already filed a complaint by then.”

Station in-charge sub-inspector Dhaam Pal said, “We will visit the site to crosscheck the photographs and evidence submitted by the complainant. The violations will also be checked with nishandehi (measurements).”

He said, “Even if the area has been cleared by the firm, we have the old photographs and the case can be based on it.”

In October, the villagers of Kanalsi area in Yamunanagar had claimed that mining contractors are constructing illegal bunds across the Yamuna, in blatant violation of environmental norms, so as to reach the riverbed to carry out sand excavation.

top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In