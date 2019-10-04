e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Year on, PU depts yet to display guidelines on sexual harassment

Internal quality assurance cell of university had issued an advisory regarding this to all departments in October last year

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:57 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Even though one year has passed since the departments of Panjab University were directed to display the guidelines on sexual harassment, they are still reluctant to follow the same.

In October last year, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university had written a letter to all the departments of PU asking them to display the guidelines under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act. PU has a total of 78 departments and 15 centres.

Though the university has displayed guidelines at a few places around the campus, the departments are yet to follow the directions.

According to the Vishaka guidelines of the Supreme Court, awareness of the rights of female employees should be created in particular by prominently notifying the guidelines (and appropriate legislation when enacted on the subject) suitably.

The then head of IQAC, PU, said the job of the cell was to issue advisory to the departments, however, the decision whether to follow the guidelines or not lay with them.

He further said though PU offered a safe work environment and adopted a transparent mechanism, the departments could still follow the guidelines as these were recommended by the government.

The major departments, including University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), University Institute of Laws (UILS), biophysics department, chemistry department, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) have not displayed these guidelines.

However, wherever the guidelines are put up in the university, the contact address and email Id of Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) is also mentioned.

Former PUCASH chairperson Manvinder Kaur said she was not sure about how many departments had already put up the guidelines, but it was unfortunate on part of those which hadn’t. The committee had written to the registrar and got the guidelines displayed at various places on campus, she added.

Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary said, “Many cases of sexual harassment have come up in the university in recent years and it is unfortunate that the department have not displayed the guidelines to prevent workplace sexual harassment, which they must do.”

Dean of the university instructions and officiating vice-chancellor, PU, professor Shankar Ji Jha said he will enquire about the matter and issue a circular if needed.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:57 IST

tags
top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities