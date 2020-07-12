Yeida plans to extend industrial area along Yamuna e-way till Bulandshahr

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:24 IST

GREATER NOIDA

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to acquire agricultural land in nearby Bulandshahr district to extend the industrial area along the 165km expressway. The new area will be used to house aircraft maintenance facilities and other manufacturing units as the demand for land for these businesses will increase once the proposed international airport at Jewar along the expressway becomes operational by 2022-23, said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas along the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. Around 200,000 hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra -- were notified under Yeida. So far, it has acquired around 16,000 hectares of land for its various schemes.

“We are conducting a survey to identify how much land we should acquire from Bulandshahr district in order to meet the increased demand due to airport connectivity in this region. We may identify the required area of land in one or two months and then acquisition will be started,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Singh is also the CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency for the development of Jewar airport project.

According to the officials, Yeida has decided to acquire agricultural land in Chola area, which is part of Bulandshahr district and located only 12 kilometers from the city.

“We need land for manufacturing units in Bulandshahr’s Chola, where railway connectivity already exists. Many manufacturing units, including companies involved in producing electronics items, want to buy land from us and start business. They want to buy land in this region because it is going to have smooth air connectivity in a couple of years,” said Singh.

Once the land area is identified, Yeida will start formalities required to procure it. “We may directly buy the required land from willing farmers. And once the land is procured, we will start developing drains, roads, parks and other services before allotting the same to interested investors,” said Singh.