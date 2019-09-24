Yeida to launch a residential plot scheme near airport site

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:16 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) Tuesday said it has decided to launch a residential plot scheme near the Noida international greenfield airport project site. The residential plot scheme will be launched during the nine days of the upcoming Navratri festival which will start on September 28. However, Yeida is yet to decide the date for the launch, officials said.

“We are working on details such as a final design of the project, sector and size of plots, among others. They will be finalised shortly so that we can launch the scheme during Navratri. This scheme will offer residential plots at reasonable rates to those who want to invest or settle along the Yamuna Expressway, near the airport site,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said.

The Noida airport project is spread on 5,000 hectares that falls in 39 villages near Jewar along Yamuna Expressway— that connects Greater Noida with Agra. However, as part of the first phase of the project, the PwC —on behalf of Uttar Pradesh government— has sought environment clearances for 1,239.14 hectares in six villages of Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpu, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas. The administration, till September 24, has taken physical possession of 784 hectares for the project and distributed ₹2,305 crore as compensation to farmers from whom the land was acquired.

The Yeida now wants to lure investors into the region by selling residential plots and by cashing in on the airport project that is expected to fuel the local economy, officials said.

“We will offer plots in size 112 square metres and 300 square metres. The authority will launch the scheme and also disclose details of how to apply for one. There will be an online facility to buy the brochure and also to apply for the scheme. We aim to get a good investment through this scheme,” another Yeida official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Apart from that, the Yeida will also come up with six plots of size 2,400 square metres for setting up fuel stations that will have the facility to sell CNG and petrol and also electric vehicle charging points.

