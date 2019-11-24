Yoga study in India for foreign students is aim, says Shripad Naik, union Ayush minister

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:10 IST

PUNE Various initiatives are being intensified, including setting up of Ayush departments in rural hospitals which have ayurvedic medicines and panchakarma facilities, botanical gardens in and around Ayush hospitals in the country,” said Shripad Naik, union Ayush minister.

He was speaking at Sandu Ayurvedi Gaurav programme organised by Sandu Brothers at Annabhau Sathe auditorium, Bibwewadi, on Sunday to felicitate ayurveda practitioners.

“Study in India campaign for foreign students to learn yoga through short term courses, setting up all India institute of yoga and naturopathy at Goa in next two years and setting up 12,500 arogyavardhini centres in India for ayurveda treatments is our goal,” said Naik.

Five ayurveda practitioners were felicitated with Ayurved Bhushan and Ayurved Gaurav for their contribution to ayurveda by Shripad Naik in the presence of Rajesh Kotecha, chief secretary, Ayush, government of India and Kuldeep Raj Kohli, director of Ayurved department of the Maharashtra government.

Medha Joshi, Vikram Chauhan, Anandkumar Chaudhari and Jyoti Mundargi were felicitated with Ayurved Bhushan while Omprakash Gupta was given the Ayurved Gaurav award on this occasion.

“The ancient science was striving to get the mentorship of the rule, which was not coming across since the independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by constituting Ministry of Ayush in 2014, gave its mentorship to the ayurveda and other streams like yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy of medical science. We are thankful to him for the attempt,” said Sashank Sandu, director, Sandu Brothers.