e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Yogi says ‘NamamiGange’ project aninspiration for otherstates; takes 1st selfie

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

KANPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that positive results of the ‘Namami Gange’ project would inspire other states and cities to keep the Ganga clean, even as he took his first-ever selfie at an erstwhile sewage drain point here.

Yogi had come to Kanpur to oversee the arrangements being made for the first meeting of the National Council for Ganga, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair on December 14.

The chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would attend the meeting along with 10 central ministers at CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology here.

The chief minister said positive results of the ‘Namami Gange’ project, which the Prime Minister began as a mission, has started showing the results.

“The Ganga water has become fit for ‘aachman’ (ablution) and the successful Prayagraj Kumbh is a strong indicator about the health of the river, which is a matter of faith for the entire country.”

The chief minister, flanked by his cabinet colleagues, took his ‘first’ selfie at the point where 114 MLD of domestic sewage used to fall in the Ganga through the Sisamau nullah.

This place has been transformed into a selfie point and the Prime Minister and others would personally have a look at the success of this project on December 14, the CM said.

“Kanpur residents always used to feel bad that the city and this drain were the biggest contributors of pollution to the Ganga. That drain has now been tapped,” he said.

top news
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
‘Don’t put BJP in reverse gear’: Munde targets Maharashtra leadership
‘Don’t put BJP in reverse gear’: Munde targets Maharashtra leadership
No persecution under current regime, MEA clarifies on Bangladesh in CAB
No persecution under current regime, MEA clarifies on Bangladesh in CAB
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Explained | UK elections: How results may affect Brexit | Johnson vs Corbyn
Explained | UK elections: How results may affect Brexit | Johnson vs Corbyn
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities