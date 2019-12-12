Yogi says ‘NamamiGange’ project aninspiration for otherstates; takes 1st selfie

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:09 IST

KANPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that positive results of the ‘Namami Gange’ project would inspire other states and cities to keep the Ganga clean, even as he took his first-ever selfie at an erstwhile sewage drain point here.

Yogi had come to Kanpur to oversee the arrangements being made for the first meeting of the National Council for Ganga, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair on December 14.

The chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would attend the meeting along with 10 central ministers at CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology here.

The chief minister said positive results of the ‘Namami Gange’ project, which the Prime Minister began as a mission, has started showing the results.

“The Ganga water has become fit for ‘aachman’ (ablution) and the successful Prayagraj Kumbh is a strong indicator about the health of the river, which is a matter of faith for the entire country.”

The chief minister, flanked by his cabinet colleagues, took his ‘first’ selfie at the point where 114 MLD of domestic sewage used to fall in the Ganga through the Sisamau nullah.

This place has been transformed into a selfie point and the Prime Minister and others would personally have a look at the success of this project on December 14, the CM said.

“Kanpur residents always used to feel bad that the city and this drain were the biggest contributors of pollution to the Ganga. That drain has now been tapped,” he said.