You can view BMC’s draft DP of 3 BKC plots online

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:48 IST

You can now view the draft Development Plan (DP) 2034 for three small land parcels in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on the civic body’s official website.

While the Development Plan (DP) 2034 for the city has already been implemented, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed drafting another DP 2034 for the three plots of land in BKC recently.

These land parcels were handed over to the civic body in 2016, after the BMC had completed much of the process of drafting the original DP for the entire city. After working on the plan since September 2016, BMC’s planning committee approved the final draft of the DP 2034 for these three areas in May 2019 and it has been sent to the state government for its approval. These three land parcels are — a 27.36-hectare (ha) area between Mithi River and LBS Marg in L ward or Kurla area; 47.37-ha area from A block in BKC in H West ward or Bandra West area; and 36.50ha of land on the west side of SV Road, from the Oshiwara District Centre area.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 23:48 IST