You’ll get to meet Chhatbir Zoo’s new mom, white tigress Diya, and her cubs in March

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:45 IST

Fans of Chhatbir Zoo’s (Mahendra Zoological Park) newest mom, Diya, will finally be able to get a glimpse of the white tigress and her cubs from March.

Zoo authorities are currently readying the enclosure for Diya and the Royal Bengal tiger cubs, two male and one female, who were born on November 17 last year. All of them have orange fur unlike their mother.

“The cubs are very special and will be on display after winter, somewhere by February end or March first week,” said zoo field director M Sudhagar.

It’s up to Diya to take a call on when to take out the cubs once the enclosure is open for public display, he added.

Of the four cubs delivered by Diya about 102 days from the day of pairing with Royal Bengal tiger Aman, one could not survive.

The tigers were bred successfully after failed mating attempts over six years.

Diya, currently being monitored at an isolated section of the zoo, was born in Chhatbir Zoo in 2013 to a tigress named Dolly, who had birthed two other cubs . While Lakshy remains in Chhatbir Zoo the other one was moved to another zoo.

Aman was born in 2012 and was acquired from Khanpur Zoo in 2013. The two were paired and released in the same public display enclosure in January 2016.

In the time spent with them in isolation, Diya has taught her cubs to grab pieces of meat thrown to them by zoo staff to eat. A very “protective” mother, she does not allow anyone near her enclosure. The zoo authorities have a created a crawling gallery for the cubs to play and get sunlight. “Sunlight is good for the cubs as they get vitamin D which helps in better development of bones,” shared a zoo official.

Said to be very active, the cubs often move out of the cubbing area and enter the feeding cell that used to be earlier frequented only by Diya to get their share of meat.

After learning how to catch the meat pieces thrown to them the cubs are now learning how to tear apart and eat a full chicken. For the past 15 days they are being fed in the feeding den, the zoo official said.

AMAN NOT ALLOWED TO MEET THE CUBS

Aman, who had sired the cubs, is yet to meet them as male tigers are known to attack their young. “We will keep him at bay till the cubs are six months old as by then they will be able to run for protective cover if he attacks,” the official added.

The zoo authorities are planning to keep Aman in adjoining closure so that he can watch the cubs as they turn four months old and study his reactions before allowing him to stay with them and Diya.