e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Youth Congress groups clash in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:11 IST
PTI and HTC
PTI and HTC
Hindustantimes
         

Two groups of the Youth Congress clashed when the polling to elect office-bearers of the district youth body was in progress at the Model Town community centre here on Wednesday.

Some workers said shots were fired in the air during the clash but police said they were verifying it.

The groups, led by Parminder Singh Lapran and Mahraj Singh, respectively, blamed each other for the clash and the firing.

Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Ashwani Kapoor said loud sounds were heard during the clash between the two groups. “But it is yet to be verified whether it was the sound of bullets or crackers,” he said.

Some Youth Congress leaders alleged that one of the workers was injured in the firing.

The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained.

top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities