Youth hacked to death in Hisar

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:03 IST

A 23-year-old man was hacked to death outside Hanuman temple in Sector 14 here on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mohit Wadhwa, a resident of Multani Chowk area, who was killed when he was returning to his home.

A police spokesperson said the murder took place at 3pm.

Two youths came on a motorcycle and attacked him with sharp-edge weapons, the official added.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to local general hospital for postmortem examination.

The police had initiated the process of registering an FIR into the matter till the time this report was filed. Cops are suspecting old enmity behind the murder.