Youth held for raping 3-yr-old in Kapurthala

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:33 IST
Hindidustan Times, Kapurthala
Police on Sunday arrested a youth, believed to be a minor, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at his house in a factory here on Saturday evening.

The police said the accused, a factory worker, lured the victim, whose family works and stays in the same factory, on the pretext of giving her a chocolate when she was playing outside her house.

Later, the girl’s mother found her crying, with blood stains on her clothes, at the accused’s house. The police later took the victim to the civil hospital for medical examinations. “A medical examination has been conducted and the girl is stated to be stable. We have arrested the accused,” said sub-inspector (SI) Seema Rani.

She added that a medical examination of the accused will be conducted on Monday to ascertain his age. No identify proof was recovered from his possession.

She said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376AB (rape of under-12 girl) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

