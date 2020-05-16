e-paper
Youth murdered over argument on pigeon-keeping business

Victim Sukhchain Singh was stabbed multiple times before his body was dumped near a gurdwara outside the village

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 00:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Patiala
A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his four friends over an argument on pigeon-keeping business at Haraiyu Khurd village of Patran sub-division in the district, police said on Friday.

Victim Sukhchain Singh was stabbed multiple times before his body was dumped near a gurdwara outside the village.

Amrik Singh, father of the deceased, told police that the accused came to their house around 7.30pm on Thursday and asked Sukhchain to join them for a birthday party of one of them. “Around 11 pm, the family was informed that Sukhchain was lying injured near a gurdwara,” police said.

He was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Patran where doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused have been identified as Jhajj Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Rahul Singh and Amar Singh, all in their 20s. They are on run.

Patran SHO Baljeet Singh said the victim sustained injuries on his neck and backbone.

“During investigation, it emerged that the accused had a heated argument with Sukhchain over pigeon-keeping business,” he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC.

