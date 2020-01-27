Youth sent to Ukraine instead of UK, kidnapped for ransom

cities

Jan 27, 2020

Police have booked two persons, including an immigration agent, for allegedly sending a man to Ukraine instead of UK. While in Ukraine, the victim, was allegedly held captive and released after receiving a ransom.

The accused have been identified as Randhir Singh of Rohti Mouran village, Nabha and Pardeep Singh of Madiana village, Rajpura.

Police said, Nirmal Singh of Rohti Mouran village had met immigration agent Pardeep through Randhir. Pardeep agreed to send Nirmal’s son Beant Singh to UK in exchange of ₹15 lakh.

Upon receiving an advance payment of ₹3 lakh, Pardeep allegedly got Beant tickets to Baku city in Azerbaijan from where he was to go to Ukraine and spend 15 days there. Pradeep said it was in Ukraine that Beant would receive a work permit that would be valid in England for three years, police said.

Pardeep had assured Nirmal that he would take the remaining payment after Beant reached UK. However, when Beant landed in Baku, Pardeep demanded ₹6 lakh for obtaining VISA and a work permit for Beant. Upon receiving the payment, Beant was shifted to Ukraine, police said.

Police said, a few days later Nirmal received a phone call from his son saying that he had been held captive and his captors were demanding ₹5 lakh as ransom.

Nirmal contacted Pardeep who told him that Beant may have been taken in by some criminals and that he should send the money. Nirmal told the police that he paid ₹3 lakh to Pardeep to pay the ransom and also paid him money for tickets to bring his son back to India.

Randhir said he had taken Nirmal to Pardeep because he himself was applying to send his son abroad through Pardeep. “When Pardeep brought tickets for some other place than what was promised, I refused to send my son abroad and advised Nirmal to do the same.However, he was too eager to send his son abroad and accepted the agent’s offer,” Randhir said.

SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said the SSP had marked an inquiry to the economic offences wing and a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act.